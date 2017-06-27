Fort Bend Co. Animal Shelter offering discounted dog adoptions

The Fort Bend County Animal Shelter is hoping hopeful pet owners will step in to help keep two dozen dogs alive. (Photo: Custom)

The Fort Bend County Animal Shelter is hoping hopeful pet owners will step in to help keep two dozen dogs alive.

The dogs are set to be euthanized this weekend due to overcrowding. Many of them have been at the shelter since April.

The shelter wants to find them good homes and is offering them for a discounted $10 adoption fee. All of the dogs are spayed or neutered, heartworm tested, microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccinations.

For more information on these pups, visit the Fort Bend County Animal Shelter’s website.

