Flyer project hopes to reunite hundreds of pets with owners

HOUSTON - Hundreds of pets still remain displaced after Harvey, but a new project hopes to get them back to their rightful owners.

The Best Friends Animal Society launched a flyer project which displays more than 400 animals displaced during Hurricane Harvey.

The flyers will be posted around town and all of them are on display at the Red Cross Shelter in Greenspoint Mall.

In the coming days, pets that haven't been claimed will be up for adoption or go to foster homes.

“All the animals are safe,” said Temma Martin with Best Friends Animal Society. “Nothing bad is going to happen to them, but our priority is to have these reunions where people who have lost their family members can find them,"

The animal society says if you find your pet, but don't have a home because of Harvey then it will work with you to make sure you can get your pet back when you're ready.



