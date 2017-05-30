KHOU
Florida family finds massive alligator in their swimming pool

Homeowners in Sarasota started Memorial Day with a large reptile in their pool.

WTSP Staff , WTSP 8:56 AM. CDT May 30, 2017

SARASOTA, Florida -- Homeowners in the Plantation neighborhood got an extra visitor for Memorial Day: A 7-foot alligator in their pool.

Sarasota County Deputy Lori Clark responded to the scene where she saw the reptile at the bottom of a family's swimming pool, according to a post on the sheriff's website.

The alligator will be relocated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

