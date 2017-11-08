Fishhooks found inside meatballs at Florida dog park

Fishhooks were found inside several meatballs at a Florida dog park. (Photo: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. -- This bit of rogue food could do more than just upset a dog's stomach.

A sheriff's office on Florida's east coast was given a heads up Tuesday, Nov. 7, of five pieces of meat found at a dog park. Upon inspecting the meat, it was discovered fish hooks were embedded in small meatballs.

At least one dog was seen eating the meat at the Michael Crotty Bicentennial Park, according to a Facebook post by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Deputy Donna Bowen visited the park and found an additional contaminated meatball. Finding no others, she reviewed them with the person who found the first batch and noticed they were cold and sweating, like they were frozen and sitting in the sun.

The deputy searched the park -- plus an adjacent area -- and found no other meatballs.

The county's animal control called an area veterinary hospital, which did an X-ray on the dog but found no hooks inside the animal.

Police aren't sure who placed the meat, however, Bowen responded to a similar report at the same park two years ago.

