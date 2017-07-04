KHOU
Fisherman catches shark off the coast of Freeport

KHOU 1:45 PM. CDT July 04, 2017

FREEPORT, TEXAS - A fisherman caught a shark on Freeport Tuesday, near the Peregrine Resort.

Ann Valdespino said the man was fishing near a sandbar about 150 yards from the beach when he caught the shark.

After snapping a few pics, Ann said he released the shark back into the water.

Shark attacks are rare on the Texas Coast but it’s a good reminder that we are swimming, surfing and fishing in their territory.

 

