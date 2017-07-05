Firefighter's dog shot and killed in the Heights

Angus was a five-year-old Irish Wolfhound that loved to play with ids and even played tetherball by himself at a neighborhood park. (Darrin Nielsen)

HOUSTON - A Houston firefighter and his family are mourning the loss of their beloved dog after someone shot it overnight in the Heights.

Angus was a five-year-old Irish Wolfhound mix rescued by Darrin Nielsen. The dog loved to play with Nielsen’s kids and even played tetherball by himself at a neighborhood park.

"Whoever did this hurt a lot of kids,” Nielsen said.





Angus was a five-year-old Irish Wolfhound mix that loved to play with kids and even played tetherball by himself at a neighborhood park. (Peggy Sparks)

Nielsen said someone shot Angus point-blank in the neck in the 800 block of Tabor between 2:30 and 3 a.m. He has no idea why.

"If a person can do this, it's only going to get worse,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen’s neighbor saw a man dressed in black carrying what looked like a gun but didn’t get a good look at him. The neighbor called police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

Angus was a five-year-old Irish Wolfhound mix that loved to play with kids and even played tetherball by himself at a neighborhood park. (Peggy Sparks)

© 2017 KHOU-TV