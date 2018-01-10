Feline fury: Florida woman attacked by cat, run over by own car

(Photo: WKMG-TV)

In case you thought your day couldn't get worse, imagine being attacked by a cat in your own car and then run over by your vehicle as it backed in reverse as you tried to escape. That was the situation for one woman Friday evening in Cocoa, Florida, according to CBS affiliate WKMG-TV.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the cat conundrum occurred in a car parked in the grass in front of a house in Cocoa as she was preparing to drive off. Troopers say the feline jumped into the car and attacked her.

Apparently the woman was so startled that she forgot the car was in reverse, and as she attempted to escape, the car ran her over and struck a parked car.

"It's very unusual to have an animal leap into a car and bite somebody like this and then get run over by your own car. The car rolled into the street and did strike a parked vehicle as well," FHP Lt. Channing Taylor told WKMG-TV.

The woman sustained critical injuries and WMKG-TV video showed the woman on a stretcher as first responders moved her into a medical helicopter.

Neighbors told FHP troopers that a nearby homeowner has several cats, but investigators say none of them appeared to be aggressive.

