FBCSO deputies adopt abandoned puppies

Deputies are sworn to protect and serve, and that includes abandoned puppies. (Photo: Custom)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Deputies are sworn to protect and serve, and that includes abandoned puppies.

A Fort Bend County deputy spotted two puppies huddled together on the side of the road early Monday morning. There were no collars and no one around, so he picked them up.

The Sheriff’s Office shared photos on Facebook after the deputy and his partner decided to adopt the little guys. So far, one of the puppies has been named Rascal while the other is still being decided.

(© 2017 KHOU)