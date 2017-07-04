Four fawns rescued from Arizona wildfire

Fawns rescued from the Goodwin Fire rest in the yard of the owner of the Grand Canyon Deer Farm, July 3, 2017. (Photo: Jessica De Nova/12 News)

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - At just days old, four fawns are in the hands of humans after being separated from their mothers by the Goodwin Fire burning about 14 miles south of Prescott.

The fawns are under the care of Patricia George, owner of Grand Canyon Deer Farm, Monday. George said they would soon be ready to leave her backyard to live in the farm.

Though their instinct not trust humans kicks in by one week of age, it was almost as if these four fawns knew people were the reason they were alive.

They were rescued from the flames of the Goodwin Fire as crews worked to gain control.

Arizona Game and Fish Department wildlife manager Erin Brown said usually, wildlife is able to escape the flames.

“This doesn’t usually happen,” Brown said.

Firefighters tried to move a couple of these little guys and gals, hoping they would reunite with their mom.

“One of the firefighters was talking about how the winds were swirling and surrounding them numerous times,” George said.

The next day, when crews saw the pair in the same place, not doing too well, they knew it was time to step in.

“In most cases, we don’t want to do that because mom will come back and take care of that fawn,” Brown said.

Brown said that fire is healthy for wildlife and its habitat, providing new life and growth.

It was too late for these four babies to go back into the wild since they've had too much human contact.

Their new beginning would come from George and the visitors who would fall victim to their adorable innocence.

George said the fawns are doing so well they would likely be at the farm by the end of the week.

The Game and Fish asks anyone who thinks an animal may be orphaned in the wild to think twice before making contact because the mom could be nearby and human interaction may prevent it from surviving. The agency asks anyone who sees wildlife in places they may not belong, acting strange or appear sick or injured to call its 24-hour Radio Room at 623-236-7201.

