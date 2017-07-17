Family desperate to be reunited with Chihuahua after truck stolen

SAN ANTONIO - Bella was dognapped in a car theft on July 1.

While police recovered the stolen truck, her family is heartbroken that their chihuahua was nowhere to be found.

“We were literally crying on the side of the road,” Roewe said.

Jason Roewe says his King Ranch F350 was stolen from the San Antonio Event Center July 1, located at 8111 Meadow Leaf Drive, off Marbach and 410.

The thieves ditched the car at the Eilan Hotel near La Cantera, and helped themselves to Rowe's valuables, including his beloved pet.

Police recovered the truck within 20 hours of the crime.

“They took computers cash anything in the truck,” Roewe said. “The only real thing of value is her.”

Immediately the family put up these flyers and they say they called every area shelter looking for her.

“We posted her on missing animal websites.” Roewe said.

Roewe also claims this area is a hotbed for crimes.

SAPD says that there have been nine burglary type calls in less than a year and 11 theft calls, including two car thefts at the San Antonio Event Center since September 2016.



Of course KENS 5 Eyewitness News asked, was it right in the first place to leave the dog in a hot truck that was turned off.

Roewe says he always leaves Bella in his truck with the windows down.

“The windows were cracked she had water and was taken care of.” Roewe said.

He added “I wasn't in any trouble because my windows were down.”

As for whether or not Rowe could face animal cruelty charges, SAPD says the case is still under investigation.



If you know where Bella is, Rowe is waiting anxiously for good news. To contact him call: 210-854-4345.

