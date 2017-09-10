Families reunited with pets after storm

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Some West Houston homes remain under water
-
Families get first look at flooded homes
-
11PM Hurricane Irma Update
-
Geek Out: What is storm surge?
-
WTSP Live Video
-
11AM Hurricane Irma Update
-
Tenants protest 'deplorable' living conditions after Harvey
-
Chili's to cut menu by 40 percent
-
WWL Breaking Live Video 2
-
Body of missing Omni employee found in hotel
More Stories
-
HCTRA: Sam Houston Tollway southbound to reopen Sunday nightSep 10, 2017, 6:31 p.m.
-
Hurricane Irma downgraded to Category 2, slams Florida coastSep. 4, 2017, 4:10 p.m.
-
Watson steps in for Savage as Texans stumble against JaguarsSep 10, 2017, 2:15 p.m.