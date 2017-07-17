Elephant newborn makes her public debut at Houston Zoo

HOUSTON - The Houston Zoo's new baby elephant made her public debut on Monday morning.

Joy was born less than a week ago. She will be spending her mornings getting some sunshine with her mom.

Photos: Baby elephant, 'Joy', born at the Houston Zoo

Zookeepers said she'll be in the yard until she gets too tired or too hot.

They suggest visiting the zoo before 2 p.m. to see her.

