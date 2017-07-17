Elephant newborn makes her public debut at Houston Zoo

HOUSTON - The Houston Zoo's new baby elephant made her public debut on Monday morning.
Joy was born less than a week ago. She will be spending her mornings getting some sunshine with her mom.
Zookeepers said she'll be in the yard until she gets too tired or too hot.
They suggest visiting the zoo before 2 p.m. to see her.
