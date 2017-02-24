A bald eaglet left orphaned by the brutal shooting of its mom is being nursed back to health. (Wildlife Center of Texas)

HOUSTON - A bald eaglet whose mom was shot and killed near White Oak Bayou is being nursed back to health.

The 5 to 6-week old eaglet was rescued from its nest Thursday by a Center Point forester who climbed a 100-foot tree to retrieve it.

The eaglet’s mom was shot to death in north Harris County earlier this week by 17-year-old Orlando Delgado.





After the shooting the eagle’s mate remained near the nest so game wardens suspected there might be eaglets. They contacted Center Point for help checking the nest where only one eaglet was found.

The eaglet was taken to The Wildlife Center of Texas where it was fed and treated for dehydration. It was transferred to a rehab center in San Antonio Friday where it will be cared for until it is able to forage for food on its own. The goal is to release it back into the wild.

When confronted by Harris County deputies, Delgado admitted he shot the eagle with a high-powered Gammo pellet rifle. The first shot did not kill the federally-protected bird, so he shot it several more times. He and his buddies later returned to pluck a feather from the dead bird.

Delgado is charged with a hunting misdemeanor which carries up to a year in jail and a possible fine up to $4,000. He also faces a citation for killing a state-threatened species which could order him to pay $10,000 in civil restitution.

The U.S. Attorney's Office chose not to file federal charges because of Delgado’s age.

Neighbors were heartbroken to learn of the eagle’s death. She and her mate had nested in the area for years and they called them Steve and Mary.

The bald eagle has been an iconic American symbol since 1782 and was in danger of extinction in the last century. There were only 487 nesting pairs in 1963. By 2015, the number had grown to 10,000.

