Dozens participate in goat yoga in Bastrop Co.

AUSTIN - There are a lot of variations of yoga – but one trend that is growing is goat yoga.

No, not the “Greatest Of All Time” yoga (some would argue it is), but yoga with goats.

In Bastrop County Saturday morning, about 60 people took the classes. Dozens of Nigerian dwarf goats walked among the yogis – some even stood on people's backs.

The classes were $25 per person and sold out.

They were organized by A.D.O.P.T. and “Kazmir Kountry Nigerian Dwarf Goats.”

A.D.O.P.T is a nonprofit shelter that is raising money for a large new kennel.

"We needed something that would bring in a lot of people and be a lot of fun,” said Christie Miller, with A.D.O.P.T. “So the word would spread, and I heard about goat yoga and I was like, well I live on a ranch, and I have goats – let’s give it a shot!”

Miller said it is a fun way to relieve stress.

"Most people don't get to interact with farm animals on a day-to-day basis,” said Miller. “Combining that with yoga, makes it much more fun for everybody. You get to come out. You get some exercise. You get to be one with nature, and you have fun in the process."

If you want to sign up for the next class, A.D.O.P.T asks you to “like” their Facebook page. You can also find more information about the class HERE. Christie Miller said she would like to have a class every month.

