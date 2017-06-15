Dog with snout taped shut dumped in Conroe

Justice has a long road to recovery but is expected to survive. (MCSO)

Investigators need the public’s help to track down the person responsible for a horrific case of animal cruelty.

A dog was found on Old Texaco Camp Road in Conroe last week with her snout wrapped in several layers of electrical tape. The tape had clearly been there “for a very long time,” according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. When it was removed, doctors discovered severe injuries that could have eventually killed the dog.

A rescue group called SAFE (Saving Animals From Euthanasia) is caring for the dog named Justice.MCSO say she has a long recovery ahead but she’s expected to survive.

Deputies are hoping someone knows who is responsible for abusing Justice. If you have any information, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 760-5800, or Crime Stoppers at (800)-392-STOP (7867).

