Dog with deformed face named Picasso has 'hundreds' of potential adopters

Instagram/luvabledogrescue

A pup with a misshapen snout who was nearly euthanized now has "hundreds" of potential homes after images of the dog went viral, his current caretaker said.

Liesl Wilhardt told People that Picasso, a 10-month-old dog of mixed breed, has drawn a "crazy" amount of attention since arriving last month at Luvable Dog Rescue, her no-kill shelter in Eugene, Ore. The shelter posted a video of Picasso on its Instagram account that went viral, growing to 113,000 views.

Picasso was born with a facial deformity that makes his lower jaw seem to veer left while his nose appears to swing right. Born last year at a backyard breeder in Porterville, Calif., Picasso and his brother, Pablo, found their way to the Porterville Animal Shelter and were close to being euthanized, Huffington Post reported.

Wilhardt asked a volunteer at the shelter about its special-needs dogs, saw Picasso's picture and fell in love, she told the site.

“He’s so unaware of how different he is," Wilhardt said.

She told People she plans for Picasso and Pablo to be adopted together but wants to "wait a month or so until the buzz about them dies down."

In the meantime, Picasso will undergo dental surgery to remove a pesky tooth that causes him discomfort.

"He can eat sideways, but he’s a very messy eater,” Wilhardt said to HuffPost. “Same with water.”

See images of Picasso from Luvable Dog Rescue on Instagram:

