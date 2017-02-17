Dog named after J.J. Watt wins at Westminster

J.J., owned by 18-year-old Caroline Blair of Cypress, won Best of Breed for Dandie Dinmon terriers at the Westminster Dog Show.

HOUSTON - A cute boy named J.J. was turning heads at PetSmart Friday. No, not THAT J.J.

It was a Cypress dog named after J.J. Watt when he was just a rookie, aka puppy. Earlier this week, J.J. won Best of Breed for Dandie Dinmon terriers at the Westminster Dog Show.

Caroline Blair, 18, knew her puppy was special and she happens to think number 99 is pretty special too.

“I was, like, this guy is gonna be someone. I’ll name my dog after him,” Caroline said.

She explained what the Westminster judges liked about her J.J.

“How they’re built, how their front line should look, their top line should look, how they should move, how their hair should feel.”

Most big-time dog owners hire a handler to show their dog but not this Lone Star College student.





“I feel like I could do it better myself,” Caroline said. “I know how to groom him. I know how to show him. He knows me.”

And she's no rookie. Caroline started showing dogs at the age of 14 and she's already shown J.J. hundreds of times.

At Westminster, the pretty pooch walked away with a ribbon, medal and all kinds of bragging rights. There’s no money involved unless …

“If he was to have a girlfriend and maybe have some babies, there'd be a stud fee,” Caroline explained.

Imagine that, a stud named J.J. with girls all over him. (Sorry, we got sidetracked.)

So what’s next for J.J. the dog? Modeling? Acting?

Nope.

He’s headed south for the LaPorte Dog Show. There’s no stopping him now.

