GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan - A family dog attacked and killed a 3-week-old child in a home on Kalamazoo Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Preliminary investigation indicates the child was left inside the home alone with the family's three dogs. An adult found the child with a severe head injury and one of the dogs had blood around its mouth.

We were told by neighbors that there are other children in the home, but these dogs have never created an issue in the neighborhood before.

The infant was transported to Helen Devos Children's Hospital, where she received an emergency surgery. The infant was pronounced dead seven hours later.

Sergeant Terry Dixon of Grand Rapids Police Department, told us that GRPD began their investigation when they received the call at 2:00 a.m. following the baby's death.

All three dogs were taken to Kent County Animal Shelter and will be held there under quarantine.

No arrests have been made, the incident remains under investigation by both Grand Rapids Police Department and Child Protective Services.

