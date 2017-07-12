Dead bull shark found in Trinity River

Jared Moser says he found the dead shark while four-wheeling in Kenefick Tuesday. (Jared Moser photo)

KENEFICK, TEXAS - A bull shark found in the Trinity River was dumped there, according to a Texas game warden.Jared Moser says he found the dead shark while four-wheeling in Kenefick Tuesday.

Game Warden Randy Button went to check it out early Wednesday and said the 5-foot-shark was clearly dumped. Button said you could see the tracks where the shark was dragged into the water. There was also evidence of a hook in its mouth.

Bull sharks can survive in brackish and freshwater, according to National Geographic. Experts at the Shedd Aquarium say it’s because they have evolved to restrict the removal of salt from their bloodstream.

Along with great white and tiger sharks, bull sharks are among the three species most likely to attack humans. They are aggressive and prefer shallow waters.

They are also close to endangered, according to National Geographic.

