Cow escapes NYC slaughterhouse, leads police on a chase

Sean Rossman , USA TODAY , KHOU 4:19 PM. CST February 21, 2017

New York City police officers were forced to run down a frenzied cow that broke out of a slaughterhouse in Jamaica, Queens, on Tuesday.

A butcher told CBS News the cow turned loose while it was being moved. The animal, he estimated, could have been spooked by a noise and jumped through a fence to freedom.

The New York Daily News reported the cow was on the loose for about two hours before it burst through a fence and was trapped by officers.

Amused tweeters documented the cow meandering through Queens streets.

