Cow escapes NYC slaughterhouse, leads police on a chase

New York City police officers were forced to run down a frenzied cow that broke out of a slaughterhouse in Jamaica, Queens , on Tuesday.

A butcher told CBS News the cow turned loose while it was being moved. The animal, he estimated, could have been spooked by a noise and jumped through a fence to freedom.

The New York Daily News reported the cow was on the loose for about two hours before it burst through a fence and was trapped by officers.

Amused tweeters documented the cow meandering through Queens streets.

I'm on my way to work and see a cow walk right by me in Jamaica, Queens. Unbelievable... pic.twitter.com/buM9dn3LmD — Vladimir Vilsaint (@Soon2betheKing) February 21, 2017

Yes, you heard right! Cow on the loose-Jamaica Queens.All Officers safe.No injuries.Thank you all for your patience. pic.twitter.com/A1kGV85fUP — NYPD 103rd Precinct (@NYPD103Pct) January 21, 2016

Queens: 158 St & 115th Ave, Cow that was taken into police custody earlier has died after being shot multiple times by PD. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/sBgS3amZDn — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) February 21, 2017

USA Today