Conroe couple found guilty of animal cruelty charges

A Conroe couple accused of mistreating hundreds of horses has been found guilty on animal cruelty charges.

Herman Hoffman and his wife, Kathleen Hoffman, were found guilty Thursday, nearly two years after the Houston SPCA seized 207 of their horses on the couple’s dairy farm.

SPCA officials say the horses were malnourished, and some had open wounds. A few of the horses had to be euthanized.

The Hoffmans now face the sentencing phase of their trial.

