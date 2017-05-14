Conroe couple facing animal cruelty charges in court on Monday

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

CONROE, Texas - It was one of the largest horse seizures in the country, and now two years after Herman Hoffman and his wife Kathleen were arrested for animal cruelty on up to 200 horses, they're going to face a jury Monday morning.

Law enforcement raided the Hoffman's Conroe property in June 2015. A day after the couple's arrest, Hoffman talked to KHOU 11 and claimed his innocence.

But the SPCA seized dozens of horses, and a handful were ultimately euthanized. The horses were in bad shape, emaciated and others had open wounds.

In the 2015 KHOU 11 interview, Hoffman vowed to fight and he's lived up to his promise. He successfully convinced a judge to push back their trial more than a dozen times in the last two years.

But Monday morning, prosecutors will finally get a chance to make their case in court.

