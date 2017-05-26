Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are the internet's dream come true

Angela Bohlke's shot of a fox in the snow won first place at the 2016 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Photo courtesy Angela Bohlke (Photo: Custom)

We think of animals as majestic creatures on a plane of existence in perfect rhythm with their natural world.

Nature programs have solidified this view in the way that they've captured animals in their natural habitat either through still photography or on video.

But this isn't the case. Animals are clumsy and funny just like us, and that's the point of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, to showcase the hilarious images that you're unlikely to see on the cover of National Geographic, but elicit a hilarious response from the viewer.

It's a great place to get internet memes.

The competition for the 2017 awards will launch next week according to awards officials. You will be able to enter at the organization's official website if you think you've got a high-quality nature picture worthy of the internet's praise.

But if 2016's winners are any indication, it should be another great and funny year.

Here's last year's winner of a fox in the snow from Angela Bohlke as well as several other finalists:

Barb D'Arpino caught this little guy, who looks like he would've fit right in at Fiesta.

Photo courtesy Barb D'Arpino (Photo: Custom)

George Balan appears to have discovered the extremely rare two-headed rhinoceros.

Photo courtesy George Balan (Photo: Custom)

Philip Marazzi wasn't hiding as well as he thought for this photo, as a baby polar bear spotted him and waved.

Photo courtesy Phil Marazzi (Photo: Custom)

Evolution is working in this bear's favor as Adam Parsons catches him spreading his wings.

Photo courtesy Adam Parsons (Photo: Custom)

Finally, Artyom Krivosheev found a frog that's always good for a laugh.

Photo courtesy Artyom Krivosheev (Photo: Custom)

You can find all of last year's finalists and past winners here.

