Colorado family asks for help after skunk attack

People create GoFundMe pages for all kinds of unexpected expenses, like a Colorado family, who created one to ask for help after a skunk attack. (Photo: Custom)

People create GoFundMe pages for all kinds of unexpected expenses, like a Colorado family, who created one to ask for help after a skunk attack.

Aaron and Jody Britton say a skunk got into their home last month and, after being startled, it began spraying everywhere.

They tried to clean up as quickly as they could, but the scent was everywhere: on clothes, furniture, the dogs. And despite efforts to clean, they were told it may also have soaked into the drywall and wood flooring. They say fixing everything could cost as much as $18,000.

If you’d like to help the Britton family, tap/click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV