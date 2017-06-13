City of Baytown warns pet owners about dog flu

The City of Baytown is putting out a warning for dogs to get vaccinated for the dog flu. (Photo: KHOU)

BAYTOWN, Texas - The City of Baytown is putting out a warning for dogs to get vaccinated for the dog flu.

There have been cases documented in the Houston area, and it’s highly contagious. Eight percent of dogs exposed to this particular strain end up getting sick.

As a result, if you let your dog go to daycares or dog parks, officials urge you to get your pup vaccinated.

