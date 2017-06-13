KHOU
Close

City of Baytown warns pet owners about dog flu

The City of Baytown is putting out a new warning for dogs to get vaccinated for the dog flu.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:11 PM. CDT June 13, 2017

BAYTOWN, Texas - The City of Baytown is putting out a warning for dogs to get vaccinated for the dog flu.

There have been cases documented in the Houston area, and it’s highly contagious. Eight percent of dogs exposed to this particular strain end up getting sick.

As a result, if you let your dog go to daycares or dog parks, officials urge you to get your pup vaccinated.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories