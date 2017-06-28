Celebrate National Aquarium Month downtown

HOUSTON - June is National Aquarium Month and the folks at the Downtown Aquarium and Restaurant have lots of sea life to view.

You can feed the stingrays and one of the sharks in the shark tunnel is visibly pregnant. She is expected to deliver several pups any day now.

Next month The Aquarium holds Shark Weekend on July 15 and 16th. There will be several special activities for adults and kids alike.

For more info on The Aquarium, click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV