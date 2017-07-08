Big turnout at Harris Co. Animal Shelter after story goes viral

Some of the 59 puppies turned in to the Harris County Animal Shelter on Thursday. (Photo: Harris County Animal Shelter Volunteers - Facebook)

HOUSTON -- Saturday is usually a busy day at the Harris County Animal Shelter on Canino Road, but it was especially busy after a story about 59 puppies went viral the day before.

Volunteers at the Harris County Animal Shelter reported the shelter took in 59 puppies in just one hour Thursday, according to the shelter's volunteer Facebook page. The shelter posted photos of some of the animals and explained each one of them needs a loving home to save their life.

KHOU 11 was on the scene Saturday morning as dozens of people formed a line out the door to look at the pups and foster or adopt them.

Late Friday, volunteers also posted this update: "It turns out, it would have been SIXTY puppies. One puppy per minute into a shelter meant to hold 150 animals at max capacity 😥 But we just learned of a wonderful family that saved "number sixty" (name TBD) before she could even be turned in. Here is what they said:

"I took this girl or it would have been 60 yesterday. Thank goodness when she escaped the box I knew she would be mine. We went to the vet and she got her shots. If her litter mates are anything like her they will be smart pups. She hasn't been having any accidents in the home yet! New proud pet owner." THIS makes our heart happy!

Please, we are begging, ADOPT, DON'T SHOP "

But volunteers say they are already four times over capacity at the shelter and are asking for the public to adopt the animals so they can avoid having them euthanized.

Anyone interested in adopting one of the puppies or any other animal at the shelter can visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road in Houston during adoption hours: Monday through Friday 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

