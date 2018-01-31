Baytown PD tracks down stolen puppy

A North Carolina family will soon get their puppy back, thanks to Baytown police and Facebook users. (Photo: Custom)

BAYTOWN, Texas - A North Carolina family will soon get their puppy back, thanks to Baytown police and Facebook users.

Bella was lost 16 days ago during a car break-in. The family, who’s from North Carolina, posted photos on Facebook, which were shared more than 5,000 times.

Someone recognized the dog and got ahold of police. The man who had Bella said someone had sold her to him in northeast Houston.

No arrests have been made, but Bella is now headed home.

