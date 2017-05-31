BARC offering $1 cat, kitten adoptions to combat overcrowding

Houston-area animal shelters are constantly dealing with high intake and overcrowding. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Houston-area animal shelters are constantly dealing with high intake and overcrowding.

It’s become such an issue that BARC is over capacity and is offering $1 adoptions for cats and kittens now through September.

BARC officials say more than 190 cats and kittens are available for adoption. BARC’s capacity is 550 animals, but officials say the shelter is currently caring for nearly 595 animals.

“It’s that time of year again,” BARC’s deputy assistant director Ashtyn Rivet said in a release. “Kitten season is officially here, and we don’t expect the intake to slow down any time soon.”

Officials with the Harris County Animal Shelter said they are also experiencing overcrowding issues with cats and kittens. Dr. Michael White, director of Veterinary Public Health and the shelter, says this time of year is kitten season.

Residents interested in adopting a kitten at the Harris County Animal Shelter can do so for $35, which includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines (age-appropriate) and a microchip. The fee to adopt a cat is $20.

Adoption packages at BARC include spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a one-year city pet license and a pre-registered microchip with lifetime registration.

Those interested in adopting can visit BARC’s website, BARC's Facebook page or stop by the shelter at 3300 Carr Street in Houston from noon to 5 p.m. every day. BARC also offers foster opportunities for those unable to adopt.

