Bao Bao gets big sendoff before heading to China

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Bye bye Bao Bao. The beloved giant panda born at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. in 2013 will soon be back in China.

Bao Bao left the zoo Tuesday morning in a special crate. She is scheduled to fly from Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia to Chengdu, China, on Tuesday afternoon.

The cub won't have to worry about finding overhead bin space or dealing with a talkative seatmate on the 16-hour, nonstop flight. She'll be the only panda on the plane, traveling with a keeper and a veterinarian.





In preparation for the trip, keepers have packed Bao Bao's favorite foods, including bamboo, apples and sweet potatoes.

The zoo gave her a giant four-day sendoff and she ate up all the attention. Literally.

When you are one of the most beloved creatures in the nation's capital, you can get away with just about anything: Playing with your food is acceptable and cake for breakfast is encouraged, both things Bao Bao did on her last full day.

“She’s probably on a sugar high,” says Louise Snyder, who attended the all-day celebration.

People came from all over the country for the goodbye party.

“I came from New Jersey all the way here,” said Kylie.

Others got to the zoo hours before Bao Bao was even awake.

“We’ve been here since 8 a.m.,” said Snyder. “And this is our fourth day here.”

Bao Bao’s fans just can’t get enough.

“She has been the heart of this zoo and when she goes it’s going to be this vacuum,” said Snyder.



The send-off, filled with dumplings, ice, cake and a suitcase covered in honey, was just as much for fans as it was for Bao Bao.

“I’m kind of sad she’s leaving... but I’m glad I saw her,” said Kylie.



Bao Bao is being sent back to China as part of an agreement with the country: A Giant Panda born in the zoo must go back to China before age 4.



Zookeepers say Giant Pandas are solitary in the wild and the only time male and females live together is during breeding, so fans shouldn’t be worried about the impact Bao Bao’s departure will have on the other pandas.



Bao Bao has been living in solitary since March of 2015, away from her mother, Mei Xiang. Male pandas don’t play a role in raising their cubs so Bao Bao has never interacted with her father, Tian Tian. Zoo officials also say although Bao Bao has seen her brother Tian Tian from time to time, they have not expressed much interest in each other, which is normal.

Bao Bao’s brother, Bei Bei, will take over her enclosure.

The National Zoo was closed Tuesday morning for Bao Bao’s departure.

Zoo officials say whether or not Bao Bao will have a webcam in China will be up to her keepers there. The 3-year-old will eventually join a panda breeding program.





