Bald eagle found trapped in fishing line

SARGENT, TEXAS - An American bald eagle found tangled in a fishing line Wednesday will soon be flying free again.

Harvey Howard found the eagle Tuesday in a pasture. The frightened bird bit him when he tried to help it so he and his wife called a game warden for help.

Liz Howard said the eagle appeared to be trying to catch fish in a nearby creek when it got tangled up in the line.

Experts removed a hook tangled in the bird’s feathers and tested it in a large cage to make sure it could still fly. It could.

Employees with the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas will release the eagle this afternoon in Sargent.

They found a nest nearby and suspect there’s also another eagle wondering where his mate has been.

