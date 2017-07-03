Baby stingrays born at Houston Zoo

In the Houston Zoo's aquarium department, five white blotched river stingrays were born on Sunday, June 18. Baby stingrays are left on their own after birth. They get nutrients from a yolk sac until they're able to eat worms and shrimp on their own. (Jeremy Stewart video)

KHOU 6:49 PM. CDT July 03, 2017

