Baby stingrays born at Houston Zoo
In the Houston Zoo's aquarium department, five white blotched river stingrays were born on Sunday, June 18. Baby stingrays are left on their own after birth. They get nutrients from a yolk sac until they're able to eat worms and shrimp on their own. (Jeremy Stewart video)
KHOU 6:49 PM. CDT July 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
54-year-old faces intoxication manslaughter charge
-
Community struggles to make sense of Shavon Randle's death
-
Father at party run over in front of his kids in New Caney
-
Texas City commissioner charged in crash that killed father, son
-
One person killed, another injured in shooting at teen party in Sugar Land
-
VERIFY: Was a shark caught in Lewisville Lake?
-
Mule euthanized after being struck by vehicle along Beltway 8 in Pearland
-
Parking & road closures for Freedom Over Texas fireworks
-
Fireworks cause 2-alarm apartment fire in NW Harris Co.
-
Horse rescued after being struck by vehicle along Beltway 8 in Pearland
More Stories
-
Texas City commissioner charged in crash that killed…Jul. 3, 2017, 4:56 a.m.
-
HPD: Man found dead in a car in SW HoustonJul. 3, 2017, 2:44 p.m.
-
Chase Bank confirms problems with website, appJul. 3, 2017, 4:39 p.m.