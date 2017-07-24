Baby killer whale ‘Kyara' dies at SeaWorld San Antonio

(Photo: SeaWorld)

SAN ANTONIO - A three-month old killer whale at SeaWorld San Antonio died Monday after suffering complications from an infection.

In a press release sent to Kens 5, SeaWorld said Kyara was being treated for the infection at the park’s animal hospital for the past three days.

The calf’s health reportedly continued to decline and she passed away Monday.

SeaWorld says she was ‘likely’ suffering from pneumonia.

