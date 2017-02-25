Baby Eagle of slain mother will be raised in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS- The eaglet of the Bald Eagle which was shot and killed by a Houston-area teen will be raised in San Antonio.

The male bird was half of a breeding pair that was helping to raise a young chick in their nest. After the attack, federal wildlife experts monitored the young bird and learned the female wasn’t able to ten to the youngster all by herself, so they stepped in to help.

They removed the 5-week-old symbol of our country and brought the bird here to the San Antonio area so that it could be raised with surrogates at a local bird of prey conservancy.

Experts at Last Chance Forever say the outlook for the bird is good.

"It's excellent! We have developed years of taking care of juvenile birds. We're also very excited. We've got a female bird that's non-releasable that's sitting on a nest situation," said John Karger with Last Chance Forever.

Master falconer John Karger added that they hope the non-releasable eagle will serve as a surrogate, raising the chick as her own.Karger added that they hope the non-releasable eagle will serve as a surrogate, raising the chick as her own.

Last Chance Forever receives no government funding to help with the cost of rehabilitating and releasing this bird back to the wild, so they will be looking for partners who might want to help sponsor the effort.

