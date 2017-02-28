Baby alligator found abandoned in San Antonio

Animal Care Services said a baby alligator was found in San Antonio. (PHOTO: ACS) (Photo: Animal Care Services, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - A baby alligator was found in very poor condition on the south side of San Antonio Wednesday, according to Animal Care Services.

The alligator was reportedly found in a dirty glass aquarium with several dead fish behind a vacant house.

It was unresponsive and "freezing" to the touch, but ACS said it survived. ACS is also working with wildlife experts to find the most appropriate place for the animal.

He appears to be a Caiman carnivorous reptile, which can grow up to five feet long, ACS said.

All crocodilians and alligators are prohibited in the City of San Antonio.

It was not immediately clear how one ended up at that location.

