Austin Energy, Travis Audubon working together to manage parakeet nests

AUSTIN, Texas -- Austin Energy and the Travis Audubon Society released a joint statement Tuesday announcing that they are working together to find the best way to manage Monk Parakeet nests in Austin.

Last week, the Travis Audubon Society spoke out against Austin Energy's method of removing the nests from power lines. Austin Energy said that the nests, which are made of sticks, can pose a hazard because they are easily flammable.

"Travis Audubon Society and Austin Energy agree that while removal of nests from electric infrastructure may at times be necessary, all maintenance practices should have no more impact on wildlife than is essential to maintain public safety and electric reliability," the joint statement said. "With Travis Audubon Society providing recommendations for best practices, Austin Energy will renew its maintenance practices during nesting season and partner with wildlife rescue organizations as appropriate."

