Atlanta zoo gets last laugh by naming roach Tom Brady

Tom Brady, left, and Tom Brady, right. (Zoo Atlanta and USA Today Sports photos)

ATLANTA - A week after their hometown Falcons fell victim to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, the Atlanta zoo made good on its bet with a Rhode Island zookeeper. And they got the last laugh.

“Before the game, our two zoos decided the losing side would name one of their baby animals after the winning team’s star quarterback,” Zoo Atlanta posted on their Facebook page.

The Rhode Island zookeeper probably envisioned something cute and cuddly named after their precious Patriots quarterback.

Instead, Zoo Atlanta announced it had named a baby cockroach after Tom Brady.

In a video accompanying the post, the zoo introduced a whole family of cockroaches, including a tiny Tom Brady — smaller than a fingernail.

In a play on the Brady name, the names of the other cockroaches have a “Brady Bunch” theme. They’re named Mike, Carol, Greg, Peter, Bobby, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Jan and Cindy, according to a woman speaking in the video.

In Super Bowl 51 in Houston, the real Tom Brady led one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, lifting New England from a 25-point hole to win the Patriots’ fifth NFL championship in the first Super Bowl overtime.

