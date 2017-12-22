Astros' Correa, fiancée enjoy visit to Houston Zoo

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his fiancée Daniella Rodriguez enjoyed some sweet personal encounters with Houston Zoo animals Friday. (Photo: Courtesy Houston Zoo/Facebook, Custom)

HOUSTON - Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his fiancée Daniella Rodriguez enjoyed some sweet personal encounters with Houston Zoo animals Friday.

The zoo shared photos of the couple’s visit showing them petting elephants, feeding giraffes and receiving kisses from sea lions.

Correa also shared the sweet encounter with the sea lion to his Instagram page.

Correa proposed to Rodriguez live on television after the Astros won the World Series in Los Angeles last month. Since then, they have appeared together at various events throughout Houston, including a visit to Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital and an autograph signing at Academy. They also took a recent trip to Puerto Rico where they held a fundraiser for Hurricane Maria victims.

