Surgery slated for well-known bald eagle struck by car

HK, a bald eagle struck by a car in Virginia in late August, is examined by veterinarians at the Wildlife Center of Virginia. (Photo: Wildlife Center of Virginia)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Veterinarians plan to perform surgery next week on a bald eagle that was struck by a car.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the bird, known as HK, suffered bruising to his lungs and a fracture on one of his right legs on Friday. Blood in the eagle's mouth also indicated internal trauma.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia said HK has recently been nesting at a golf course in Virginia Beach.

The center said the bird hatched in 2009 at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens. He has been frequently spotted and photographed by the local birding community.

After the bird was struck, a local veterinarian took him to the center in Waynesboro, Virginia. The center described him as "bright" and "feisty."

© 2017 Associated Press