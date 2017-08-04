Animal shelter throws party for all the dogs who never had a real birthday

(Photo courtesy of the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter)

BALTIMORE, MD -- A lot of people celebrate their pets' birthdays with treats, presents and even parties.

But many animals in shelters have never had that kind of love and attention on their special day.

That's why a non-profit shelter, Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS), decided to throw a massive party for all the dogs in their care.

Apparently, August 1 (or "Dogust 1") is the official birthday for all shelter dogs that have never known the day they entered the world or the date got lost. So, on Tuesday the shelter employees came ready to show their four-legged friends a barking good time.

"This morning we were contacted by BARCS supporter Mary H., who wanted to celebrate this special holiday by purchasing a cookie for each of our dogs," the shelter said in a Facebook post.

The shelter's staff delivered a gourmet, frosted cookie to every one of their residents.

Watch the paw-esome party here:

