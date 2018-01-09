Abandoned best friend dogs get adopted together

Dade (left) and Phillip (right) (Photo: DoveLewis)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two best friend dogs found abandoned and malnourished in Southeast Portland are starting a new life. But just as importantly, they’re doing it together.

Phillip and Dade, as they were later named by the Multnomah County Animal Services, were tied to a fence post when they were found in obvious need of medical care.

Phillip, an 8-year-old white poodle mix, was underweight, suffering from a dental disease, and had a dislocated knee joint, according to officials at nonprofit DoveLewis.

Dade, a 6-year-old chocolate Great Dane, was severely malnourished. He weighed only 50 pounds and his ribs, hip bones and shoulder blades stuck out of his thin frame.

As staff at DoveLewis began treating the two dogs, they realized the dogs shared more than a casual connection. They could not be separated. At times the two were nose-to-nose as they received treatment.

“I get teary just thinking about Dade’s worried expression when he walked in the room looking for Phillip,” said DoveLewis technician assistant Lorri Schinderle. “They were so attached. You can tell that they were meant to be together. Dade didn’t leave Phillip’s side, and he wouldn’t stop kissing him and loving him.”

The bond between the two best friends was unbreakable. After initial care at DoveLewis, Phillip and Dade were transferred to Multnomah County Animal Services where they continued to receive treatment. Once they were healthy enough, it was time for adoption. And to find someone who wanted to take both of them home.

Officials at DoveLewis said it’s uncommon for dogs of different sizes to be adopted at the same time. But Phillip and Dade’s story is uncommon, so it’s fitting their story has an uncommon ending. Philip and Dade now share a human who embraces their connection and welcomed them to a new forever home.

“We were so hopeful that they would find a home together. It feels good to know that we treated them, shaved years of mats off Phillip and gave them hope,” said Schinderle. “It makes me so happy to know that someone is going to love them and they will have a new life together.”

