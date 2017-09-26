A bluetooth scoop for Fido aims to reduce your dog's obesity

YaDoggie is a monthly subscription service for dogs (Photo: YaDoggie)

LOS ANGELES — Sol Lipman believes dogs eat too much, to the point of obesity.

"The entire dog food industry right now is set up to have your dog eat more and more," he says. "That's why 54% of all dogs in the United States are overweight. We're trying to use technology....to help make your dog healthier."

He started a new company, YaDoggie, offering monthly subscription for healthy dog food, with a tech twist. Customers can also buy an add-on bright red bluetooth "smart" scoop, which tracks when Fido was fed and how much he was given.

YaDoggie's smart bluetooth scoop monitors how much food Fido gets. (Photo: YaDoggie) "We use tech as a wellness solution to make sure you’re not overfeeding or substituting the wrong food because you ran out," says Lipman, a guest on a recent #TalkingTech podcast. Click the link below to listen.

YaDoggie, offering three types of grain-free kibble, starts shipping nationally in November, but Lipman says folks who sign up now will get the $49.99 scoop for free. A welcome kit of sample dog food is $1.

The service has been in beta, after tests locally in Santa Cruz, California.

Lipman says the monthly plan is tailored to your dog's size and weight, but he expects the average to be $50 monthly.

The scoop connects with the smartphone and a YaDoggie app to show the status of Fido's meals, i.e., the last time he was fed. Notifications go out to family members. "And it lets us know how much food you have left and when you will run out.

Lipman, a long-time tech entrepreneur—his last gig was running Flickr for Yahoo — raised angel funding for the venture, and picked up some high-profile investors to join him, including Oath CEO Tim Armstrong and former Yahoo exec Jeff Bonforte.

