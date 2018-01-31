Analyst fired for shredding notes from Houston murder scene

Crime lab, file photo (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – An analyst has been fired after shredding original case notes from a homicide scene, the The Houston Forensic Science Center announced Wednesday.

The problem was uncovered by a coworker in the digital multimedia evidence team, according to HFSC.

The coworker alerted supervisors as part of the center’s “quality systems.”

HFSC says the original notes were shredded while making corrections to the notes at the scene.

The corrections were needed because errors were found during a review of the former analyst’s case notes from the crime scene. To correct the errors, the analyst returned to the scene a few days later.

The analyst was instructed to correct the errors and retain the original case notes taken on the day of the homicide. But the analyst instead shredded the original case notes, a violation of HFSC procedure.

“The analyst’s actions will be disclosed to the Texas Forensic Science Commission, the state oversight board, as suspected professional misconduct. HFSC has notified the Houston Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office,” the center stated in a press release.

“HFSC will redo the forensic analysis in the homicide case to ensure law enforcement and prosecutors have accurate, reliable information that will assist in their investigation. This issue pertains to one case, but HFSC will also audit all the work, more than 100 cases, the analyst completed during her nearly two years of employment with the Center.”

“HFSC will not tolerate the potential of professional misconduct and takes seriously any mishaps that may impact a criminal investigation,” said Dr. Peter Stout, HFSC’s CEO and president.

The analyst was terminated Jan. 24 after an investigation.

