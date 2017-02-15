An update on Houston's pension plan

There’s no running away from the pension problem in Houston and many other cities. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Mayor Sylvester Turner gave an extensive update on Houston's pension plan Wednesday.

Turner said that the city's pension bill is being finalized by Houston's legislative council and he expects it to go to Rep. Flynn on the House side and Sen. Huffman on the Senate side "very, very soon". The bill must pass through the Texas Legislature to become law.

Turner also added the Governor Abbott is getting an update on both Houston and Dallas' pension plans on Wednesday.

If the bill fails, Turner said it will be another two years before lawmakers can consider it again. He said he would add another $130 million to the budget shortfall and "there will be massive layoffs in the city of Houston".

After 15 years of rising costs and seven months of negotiations, Turner unveiled a preliminary pension reform plan in September.

Turner says the 30-year fixed plan will pay off the estimated $7.7 billion the city owes its pension fund over the next three decades, cut yearly costs and require full yearly contributions to police, fire and municipal employee pensions.

