Amber Alert issued for 22-month-old from Galena Park

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 22-month old from Galena Park. (Photo: KHOU)

GALENA PARK, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 22-month-old from Galena Park.

Galena Park police are looking for Jesus Ludena, whom they describe as a 22-month-old white male, 24 inches tall and 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police believe Jesus is in immediate or grave danger.

Police are also looking for a suspect, the child's father, identified as Alejandro Sebastian Ludena, described as a 25-year-old white male, 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Alejandro Ludena and Jesus's mother got into an argument, and Alejandro Ludena left with the boy. Police have been in contact with Alejandro Ludena and believe he is still in the Houston area.

Authorities say the suspect is driving a brown 2008 Honda Civic with Texas license plate HBF2149.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Galena Park Police Department at (713)-675-3471.

© 2017 KHOU-TV