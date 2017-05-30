Amazon hiring for 2,500 jobs at new Houston center

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mom not satisfied with arrest in son's murder
-
VERIFY: Is tilapia bad for you?
-
Good Samaritan helps move car off of struck homeless man
-
Mother anxious for arrest after baby shot in the leg
-
RAW AERIALS: Partial house collapse in Jersey Village
-
Why people leave coins on soldiers' graves
-
Texas Representatives shove, toss out threats on house floor
-
Mom fought for seat belt bill to become law after losing child
-
HCSO: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in NE Harris County
-
Good Samaritans rush to help after crash traps homeless person under car
More Stories
-
Man in photo with toddler on motorcycle arrested on…May 30, 2017, 6:01 p.m.
-
KKK flier distributors in Texas City could face…May 30, 2017, 10:19 p.m.
-
Spring man admits he murdered neighbor, DA saysMay 30, 2017, 1:47 p.m.