Altuve leads list of nominees for Houston's Athlete of Year award

Jason Bristol, KHOU 8:56 PM. CST January 10, 2018

HOUSTON - American League Most Valuable Player Jose Altuve leads the list of nominees for the first-ever Houston Sports Awards Athlete of the Year award.

James Harden, Deandre Hopkins and George Springer are also nominated for the award.

The Houston Sports Awards are Feb. 8, 2018.

 

Athlete of the Year

Jose Altuve – Houston Astros

James Harden – Houston Rockets

Deandre Hopkins – Houston Texans

George Springer – Houston Astros

 

College Athlete of the Year

Justin Jackson – University of North Carolina

Nicole Mendes – University of Oklahoma

Ed Oliver – University of Houston

 

Coach of the Year

Wilmer Cabrera – Houston Dynamo

Mike D’Antoni – Houston Rockets

Richard Flores – Cy Falls High School

A.J. Hinch – Houston Astros

Ed Pustejovsky – Cy Fair High School

 

Event of the Year

Astros Championship Parade

Super Bowl LI

The World Series

 

Moment of the Year

Jeff Bagwell Hall of Fame Induction

Claire Jeffress Homecoming Queen Kicker – Pearland Dawson

World Series Game 5 – Bregman walk-off homerun

World Series Game 7 – Championship celebration

