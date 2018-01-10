Altuve leads list of nominees for Houston's Athlete of Year award

HOUSTON - American League Most Valuable Player Jose Altuve leads the list of nominees for the first-ever Houston Sports Awards Athlete of the Year award.
James Harden, Deandre Hopkins and George Springer are also nominated for the award.
The Houston Sports Awards are Feb. 8, 2018.
Athlete of the Year
Jose Altuve – Houston Astros
James Harden – Houston Rockets
Deandre Hopkins – Houston Texans
George Springer – Houston Astros
College Athlete of the Year
Justin Jackson – University of North Carolina
Nicole Mendes – University of Oklahoma
Ed Oliver – University of Houston
Coach of the Year
Wilmer Cabrera – Houston Dynamo
Mike D’Antoni – Houston Rockets
Richard Flores – Cy Falls High School
A.J. Hinch – Houston Astros
Ed Pustejovsky – Cy Fair High School
Event of the Year
Astros Championship Parade
Super Bowl LI
The World Series
Moment of the Year
Jeff Bagwell Hall of Fame Induction
Claire Jeffress Homecoming Queen Kicker – Pearland Dawson
World Series Game 5 – Bregman walk-off homerun
World Series Game 7 – Championship celebration
