Airports busy as Super Bowl visitors leave

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What's next for Falcons after Super Bowl heartbreal?
-
Tom Brady's game-winning jersey goes missing
-
Roads to stay closed as crews dismantle Super Bowl Live
-
Busy Monday expected at IAH, Hobby
-
Monday morning forecast
-
FInstagram for web
-
Young, diehard Patriots fan tries, fails to meet Tom Brady
-
Cracking down on sex trafficking
-
Club Nomadic opens for first time Thursday
-
Husband leaves behind wife, seven children
More Stories
-
Lt. Gov. asks Texas Rangers to help in search for…Feb. 6, 2017, 12:49 p.m.
-
Tom Brady's ill mom makes it to Super Bowl LIFeb. 5, 2017, 10:23 p.m.
-
The real reason the Falcons' loss in the Super Bowl…Feb. 6, 2017, 9:58 a.m.