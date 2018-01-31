Agave prices soar, affect Houston tequila makers

A shortage on agave plants in Mexico is creating quite the headache for tequila makers in Houston. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A shortage on agave plants in Mexico is creating quite the headache for tequila makers in Houston.

The price of the plant has skyrocketed over the past few years, drowning out smaller companies among the big guys, but some are not ready to give up just yet.

Standing in front of a white board, marker in hand, Stewart Skloss is crunching numbers.

“Figure about $8.00, just for the liquid," Skloss said. “That’s just for the juice.”

He's figuring out price points for Pura Vida Tequila, his baby in a blue bottle, made at a distillery in Mexico.

“Tequila can only be made in Mexico. It can only be made in five states, just like champagne can only be made in France," Skloss said.

But a key component to his super-premium product, the blue agave plant from the highlands of Jalisco, is straining his bottom line.

“Right now we’re paying about 2 U.S. dollars per kilo," Skloss said.

Two dollars a kilo for his blue agave seems cheap, but compare that to the merely 10 cents they were paying back in 2010 when they started.

"At 21 pesos, we’ve gone up basically 2,000 percent since then," Skloss said.

An unforeseen shortage in Mexico is driving up his costs.

“To get to the same profit margins where we were in 2010, today, we would have to increase our price by at least 50 percent," Skloss said.

But that’s something he just won’t do.

“We wanted to be something everybody can afford," Skloss said.

What he says is happening is the big guys -- his competition -- are stocking up, buying years worth of supply of agave.

“They have got enough supply to last them a lifetime and then some. Well, what’s happened is that’s basically inflated the price of agave because they were buying it up everywhere for smaller guys like us to go in," Skloss said.

With so much out of control, Skloss says they’ve recently purchased their own agave growing operation, but that won’t be ready for another three years, which means until then, they’re stuck with the uncertainty.

Skloss says they will do everything they can not to raise their prices. He says another bright side is several farmers are now adding more agave plants to their crops, but it takes six years until they are ready to be harvested.

