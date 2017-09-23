After flooding during Harvey, Scarborough Elementary to start classes on Monday
Children and their parents from Scarborough Elementary toured Terrell Middle School on Saturday, where students and staff will begin school again on Monday after their old campus was flooded during Harvey.
KHOU 10:27 PM. CDT September 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Some still waiting on money from Red Cross
-
Search for Mexico quake survivors continues
-
I-10 near downtown shut down this weekend
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Reminder: Houston not collecting recycling
-
Harvey evacuees moved from NRG to Greenspoint Mall
-
After dog dies, officials investigating water near Canyon Lake Dam
-
Houston bodybuilder, husband spread donations and positivity
-
Weather events have some fearing the end of the world
-
New Red Cross website up for $400 cash grant
More Stories
-
Fort Bend Co. flood victims call town hall meeting,…Sep 23, 2017, 6:07 p.m.
-
Harvey evacuees settle into new shelter at Greenspoint MallSep 23, 2017, 10:04 p.m.
-
Astros' Beltran, Puerto Rican players across MLB…Sep 23, 2017, 5:34 p.m.